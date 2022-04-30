Beaumont Hall care home renamed to honour volunteer
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A care home has been renamed in honour of a local man who runs bingo games and afternoon teas for the residents.
Beaumont Hall, in Beaumont Leys Lane in Leicester, has been renamed Bradley Hall in honour of Tony Bradley, 96.
Mr Bradley, who was appointed MBE for his charity work, used to visit the home to see his wife Renelle, who passed away in 2020.
Since then, the home said, he had continued to visit residents two days a week, organising events for them.
'So inspired'
Care home manager Lee Daly said: "We are all so inspired by Tony and wanted to do something here to show him just how special he is to us and so we decided to rename the care home in his honour."
He said Mr Bradley had "absolutely no idea" they were changing the name.
"It has been incredibly hard to keep it all a secret but we're very excited to finally be able to reveal all at our special community fun day," Mr Daly added.
Mr Bradley's visits to the care home see him organising afternoon teas, bingo games and special film shows.
He also brings his dog Molly in to visit the residents and helps out with any odd jobs that need doing.