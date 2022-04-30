Royal opening for Melton military dog training centre

By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands

Getty Images
The Princess's visit marked the official opening of the centre

The Princess Royal has officially opened a £4.1m training facility for military dogs and their handlers.

The Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) has about 200 dogs at its headquarters at Remount Barracks, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

They are trained in protection and searching for arms and explosives.

The Canine Training Squadron (CTS) centre includes three classrooms, training areas, office space and training accommodation.

Crown Copyright/MOD 2022
Service personnel showcased the training of military dogs and their handlers for Princess Anne

Service personnel showcased the training of military dogs and their handlers for Princess Anne during her visit on Wednesday.

She was also invited to plant a tree on site as part of the Queen's Green Canopy.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) said the new training centre would be carbon neutral and 96% self-sustaining.

Google
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) said the training centre would be 96% self-sustaining

Greg Piper, the defence infrastructure organisation area delivery manager for the region said: "The state-of-the-art new training facility will provide a modern and self-sustaining operating capability for the unit going forward.

"We are delighted to see this very important facility now in full operation."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics