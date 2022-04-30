Royal opening for Melton military dog training centre
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
The Princess Royal has officially opened a £4.1m training facility for military dogs and their handlers.
The Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) has about 200 dogs at its headquarters at Remount Barracks, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.
They are trained in protection and searching for arms and explosives.
The Canine Training Squadron (CTS) centre includes three classrooms, training areas, office space and training accommodation.
Service personnel showcased the training of military dogs and their handlers for Princess Anne during her visit on Wednesday.
She was also invited to plant a tree on site as part of the Queen's Green Canopy.
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) said the new training centre would be carbon neutral and 96% self-sustaining.
Greg Piper, the defence infrastructure organisation area delivery manager for the region said: "The state-of-the-art new training facility will provide a modern and self-sustaining operating capability for the unit going forward.
"We are delighted to see this very important facility now in full operation."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.