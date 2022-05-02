Braunstone Gate: Work to start on £1.5m 'mini-Holland' road scheme
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Work is due to start on £1.5m plans to prioritise cyclists and pedestrians on a Leicester street.
The city council had set up what it called a "mini-Holland" temporary scheme in Braunstone Gate, giving pedestrians and cyclists priority over traffic in 2020.
Leicester City Council is now making the system permanent.
Local businesses previously told the BBC they were divided over the proposals.
'Attractive destination'
The council said the work - which is due to begin from Monday 9 May - would limit vehicle access and create wider pavement areas.
Cafés and restaurants in the area will be able to apply for street café licences to set up outside seating areas as part of the plans.
Most on-street parking will be removed and more trees will be planted.
Deputy city mayor Sarah Russell said: "Braunstone Gate is home to a vibrant and popular mix of cafes, bars, restaurants and shops and other independent small businesses.
"This much-needed investment represents a huge opportunity for the area.
"It will help to make it an even more attractive destination, not just for the local community but for the whole city."
The work will be supported through the Transforming Cities Fund, a programme of investment backed by government money.
The council said work would be carried out in phases to minimise disruption, with completion expected in spring 2023.
Previously, some businesses told the BBC they were concerned about the loss of most of their on-street parking.
However, others welcomed the investment.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.