Julie Burdett: Hoarder father and son guilty over woman's death
By Samantha Noble & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
The hoarder father and brother of a vulnerable woman who was left with "dreadful" injuries for two weeks have been convicted over her death.
Julie Burdett, 61, weighed 4st 10lb (30kg) when she was found dead by paramedics in her bedroom in Leicester on 15 January 2019, a trial heard.
Her brother Philip, 59, was convicted of gross negligence manslaughter.
Her father Ralph, 93, was cleared of manslaughter but convicted of allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.
He told the trial at Leicester Crown Court he had no idea his daughter was dying, and did not seek outside help because he "didn't want to go against her wishes".
The pair lived with her, and Philip was paid a carer's allowance of £60 per week to help his sister, the court was told.
Prosecutors said the men, described in court as "extreme" hoarders, left Julie to suffer "dreadful" injuries "surrounded by filth and squalor" for about two weeks in January 2019, before she died of extreme ulcerations.
An expert previously told the court she had "never seen such a severe level of pressure damage" in her 40-year career.
Ms Burdett was described in court as intelligent and articulate but she had developed a disease similar to multiple sclerosis by 1998, leaving her needing a wheelchair when she left the house.
On Friday, Mr Justice Pepperall adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports.
'Prolonged and painful'
Opening the case last month, prosecutor Timothy Cray QC told the jury: "The failures of care were basic.
"They did not move Julie, they did not clean her, they did not feed her properly and they did not call for medical or other help.
"Ultimately, the result of their neglect was that Julie died."
Det Sgt Adrian Davies, of Leicestershire Police, said: "It was obvious that Julie's condition was deteriorating and both men failed to seek any help until after she died, ultimately when it was too late.
"They failed Julie when she needed them most, a failure which contributed to what can only be described as very prolonged and painful death."
Philip, 59, and Ralph Burdett, both of Oakside Crescent, Leicester, were granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced at a later date.
