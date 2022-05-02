Hundreds of Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Leicester park
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered to celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr in a Leicester park.
Muslims took part in morning prayers on Monday at Victoria Park to mark the end of Ramadan - a month of fasting.
It is the first time Muslims have been able to gather to celebrate Eid without coronavirus restrictions in the city.
An event manager said the festival was "very significant" for Muslims, adding the number of people at the event had "exceeded our expectations".
Eid - as it is more commonly known - is one of the biggest celebrations in the Muslim calendar.
It takes place at the end of Ramadan - a month of prayer and fasting when Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.
'Tough two years'
Naeem Mohammed, Eid Festival joint manager, said: "Thirty days of fasting - it's not an easy month.
"It's a gruelling month and towards the end of the fasting period people are looking forward to some respite.
"It's very significant for Muslims to come together and celebrate. It's fantastic."
Mr Mohammed added: "Finally after the pandemic it feels like we are almost back to normal.
"It's been a tough two years."
