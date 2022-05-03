Madeleine McCann: Parents gather for prayers for missing daughter
By Simon Ward & Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
Madeleine McCann's parents gathered to pray for her in their home village on the 15th anniversary of her disappearance.
Kate and Gerry McCann still live in Rothley in Leicestershire, in the same house where their daughter lived.
People there came together to listen to readings and light candles for Madeleine and other missing people.
Her parents previously thanked their supporters for their "continued good wishes and support" in a Facebook post.
"It is a huge comfort to know that regardless of time passed, Madeleine is still in people's hearts and minds," they said.
Madeleine was reported missing on 3 May 2007, during a family holiday in Portugal, when she was aged three.
She would be due to turn 19 later in May.
Portuguese prosecutors made German man Christian Brueckner a formal suspect last month although they did not formally reveal his name.
In their statement, the McCanns said: "This year we mark fifteen years since we last saw Madeleine. It feels no harder than any other but no easier either. It's a very long time."
"Many people talk about the need for 'closure'. It's always felt a strange term. Regardless of outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has been committed."
Alongside the Facebook post, her parents included a Winnie the Pooh illustration and a quote from author AA Milne which read: "But the most important thing is, even if we're apart, I'll always be with you."