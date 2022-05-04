Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby reselected to stand in 2023
Leicester's mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has been reselected to stand as Labour's candidate for the position again at the next elections.
The politician, who is 73, has been serving as the city's mayor since 2011.
Speaking after his reselection, Sir Peter said he was "delighted" to lead the Labour team into the elections in May 2023.
R&B singer Mark Morrison has previously announced his intention to stand against Sir Peter.
The Leicester artist, who wrote and recorded Return of the Mack, told the Leicester Mercury: "If I run against him, I win, easy.'
The BBC contacted Mr Morrison to ask if he still intended to stand for election but he has not responded.
Sir Peter said his priorities would include "continuing to tackle the housing crisis" and "taking action on the climate emergency".
