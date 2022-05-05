Improvements made at Leicestershire mental health trust - inspectors
- Published
A hospital trust treating mental health patients has improved, a new inspection has found.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust (LPT) had "met all actions required in the enforcement action issued at the last inspection".
In February a report said the trust "requires improvement" after a CQC inspection in the summer.
LPT's chief executive said they had "robust plans" for further improvement.
While still on the same overall rating of requires improvement, the CQC said the trust had made it easier for patients to call for help in an emergency, removed the need for people to share accommodation and worked to protect their "privacy and dignity".
All patients at Bradgate Mental Health Unit are offered the chance to wear wrist-worn personal alarms, and CQC inspectors said staff "treated patients with compassion and kindness".
Angela Hillery, LPT chief executive, said: "We are pleased that the CQC has recognised that significant progress continues to be made by our staff and leaders."