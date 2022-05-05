HRT crisis: 'Shortages left me unable to work'
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
As the postmistress in a rural village with a passion for horses and dogs, Kathleen Hewitt plays a vital and energetic role in community life.
But the recent crisis in hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has left her exhausted and unable to work in the village of Scalford, in Leicestershire.
There are rising concerns about HRT shortages across the UK, with the government rationing certain products, including one Ms Hewitt used - Oestrogel.
"Unfortunately the medication I was on is no longer available," she told the BBC. "I've had to stop work for three weeks.
"I've been getting fatigue, anxiety, night sweats, mood swings and joint aches."
Ms Hewitt, 56, a mother of two, began taking HRT two years ago when she was affected badly by the menopause.
"I wasn't functioning very well at all and my whole family was affected," she said.
"To be absolutely blunt, I was wondering what the hell was happening to me. I had massive mood swings, I couldn't sleep and I was completely exhausted.
"It wasn't until my partner got me a book about the menopause that I realised what the symptoms were and cried with relief.
"I started taking HRT and, eventually, over a period of about a year and a half, we got the dose right."
'Physical meltdown'
She was on both Progesterone and Oestrogel and said they made a huge difference to her wellbeing.
"I felt more like my old self again; it was such a relief," she said.
The supply shortages, she said, left her facing "physical meltdown all over again".
But she has now been put on a new medication and is hopeful she can make a gradual return to her post office counter, which provides a vital service to many in the village.
"I think it takes time to get into your system and your body has to adjust," she said.
"I'm trying an hour and a quarter back at work today but I know there are going to be repercussions.
"I'm hoping to get back into work full-time next week."
The government has appointed a new HRT Tzar whose job is to help solve the crisis.
Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid, has told the BBC he wants to reassure women he had listened to their concerns and "would not hesitate to take decisive action to ensure they had access to the HRT they need".