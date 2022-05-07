Crime author Val McDermid to give Leicester writing lecture
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Best-selling crime writer Val McDermid is to speak at an annual writing event.
The author - dubbed the "Queen of Crime" - will be speaking at the 10th Annual Creative Writing Lecture at the University of Leicester on Thursday.
The event, titled Killing for Fun and Profit, will give fans the chance to hear about her inspirations.
Ms McDermid said: "Hopefully, I can provide some inspiration and enjoyment to readers and writers in one of the UK's most diverse cities."
To date, Ms McDermid has sold more than 15 million books and her work has been translated into more than 40 languages.
Her books include her Wire in the Blood series, which was adapted for television.
Her most recent novel Out of Bounds was a number-one best-seller.
"I'm really looking forward to giving the lecture," Ms McDermid added.
'Rich literary history'
The lecture is free but guests are encouraged to book tickets online.
Previous speakers at the lecture include Ben Okri, Jonathan Coe, Michael Morpurgo and Blake Morrison.
Dr Harry Whitehead, director at the university's centre for new writing, said: "We're delighted to welcome Val McDermid to Leicester for what promises to be a hugely entertaining and inspiring event.
"Leicester has a rich and diverse literary history with many famous authors originating here."