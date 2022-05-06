Designs sought for Leicester's 'Uganda 50' artwork
Artists have been invited to submit designs for a new piece of public art to mark the 50th anniversary of fleeing Ugandan Asians arriving in Leicester.
More than 27,000 Asians were abruptly expelled by Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in 1972 and thousands settled in the city.
The artwork is one of several anniversary commemorations being planned by Leicester City Council.
It is due to be installed in Belgrave Circle later this year.
Leicester City Council said anniversary events would focus on both the arrival of the Ugandan Asians to start a new life in Leicester and the contribution they have made to the city's identity since then.
Artists have until 15 May to submit their designs and ideas.
'Keeping the story alive'
Piara Singh Clair, Leicester deputy city mayor for culture, leisure and sport, said: "This 50th anniversary is a real milestone in the story of Leicester's Ugandan Asian community, who have helped shape the city's identity to this day.
"We are very keen to hear from people about their ideas and designs for this public artwork, and will be working closely with the city's Ugandan Asian community to ensure the final design both commemorates the events of 1972, and keeps the story alive as part of living history for future generations."
The artwork will feature alongside a Uganda 50 exhibition to run at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery, in conjunction with community arts group Navrang, in July.
The city's Curve Theatre is also staging a community production about the subject over the summer.
