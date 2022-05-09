Charity campaigners to deliver e-scooter petition
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A petition calling on politicians not to legalise the use of private e-scooters on public highways is being delivered to Downing Street.
Sarah Leadbetter, from Leicestershire, is one of those campaigning with the National Federation of the Blind UK (NFBUK).
The charity said e-scooters were not safe for vulnerable pedestrians.
The Department for Transport said it was engaging with vulnerable road user groups to help shape the regulations.
Last month the transport minister hinted approved models of e-scooters could be licensed for use on public roads.
But the NFBUK said e-scooters were not safe for pedestrians, especially those that are deaf, blind and visually impaired.
Ms Leadbetter, a campaigns officer for NFBUK, is visually impaired and uses a guide dog and white cane when she leaves the house.
She said: "I have been to a number of the e-scooter trial areas and I have not felt safe.
"I have also recently walked around my home city of Leicester where there is no e-scooter trial, however, I was shocked as there are many people using private e-scooters with no concern for mine or other pedestrians' safety.
"If Grant Shapps legalises e-scooters, we can wave goodbye to our pavements."
The petition calls for any law to legalise private e-scooters on public highways to be stopped and for an immediate ban on their sale.
It also calls for rental e-scooter trials - like the one in Nottingham - to be shut down.
The petition has the support of at least 35 organisations, including My Sight Notts.
There are 31 areas across England currently taking part in a government trial where e-scooters can be legally rented and used on roads.
A DfT spokesperson said: "Safety will always be our top priority and we are constantly engaging with vulnerable road user groups to help shape the regulations, improve existing safety features and ensure trial areas have sufficient parking to avoid street clutter."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.