Rutland Conservative council leader leaves party
By Tim Parker & Samantha Noble
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Leicester
- Published
A county council's leader has left the Conservative party saying the government has "ignored, side-lined" and not improved the authority's spending power.
Oliver Hemsley will now lead Rutland County Council as an independent.
He said he now hoped to be blunt about the "unacceptable position" with no party allegiance.
MP Alicia Kearns and Lucy Stephenson, Rutland Conservative leader, said this will do nothing to reassure residents.
The council confirmed Mr Hemsley did not have to quit, adding a leader was not required to be a member of the majority or main political group on the council, providing they have the backing of the majority of the council.
In April, council tax in Rutland increased by 4.99%. This means a Band D property in the county pays £1,917 a year before police, fire or district and parish council charges are added.
This compares to band D properties in Leicester city paying £1,745 and in Leicestershire it's £1,452.
Mr Hemsley said in a statement he will leave the Conservative group immediately, but remain as leader and "continue to work with the existing cabinet, group leaders and all elected members".
He added: "The position we find ourselves in over council tax has been years in the making. We had inequalities that have been compounded year-on-year and even though government has been asked to look at this we have been ignored, side-lined and given no further improvements in our spending power.
"I hope that by having no allegiance to any party I can be blunt about the unacceptable position and hopefully get an answer to the question that I have been asked by residents: "Why is our council tax so high?"
Mr Hemsley added: "Rutland has for many years been asking for fairer funding, we don't want more than others we just want it to be equitable."
Analysis
By Tim Parker, BBC Radio Leicester political reporter
It's certainly not unheard of in Rutland politics for Conservatives to become independents. Only a couple of weeks ago, three did exactly that, and formed a new independent group Together4Rutland - with another councillor who quit the Tories last year. But for the leader of the authority to abandon his party colours while in office - that is noteworthy.
His frustration over cuts to local government funding is shared by councillors of all persuasions. But will that be enough to convince the increasingly fractured council that he should remain its leader? He could get the answer to that question as soon as this Monday at the authority's Annual Meeting.
A joint statement from MP Alicia Kearns and Lucy Stephenson, Rutland Conservative group leader, said: "Our first duty of care is to our residents, and at a time of upheaval and uncertainty in the world this move will do nothing to reassure Rutlanders.
"We are committed to fighting for fairer funding for Rutland. Last week our MP met ministers to raise it again; this week she secured further talks between the council and officials from the Department for Levelling Up, and next week has secured a debate in parliament on improving funding for Rutland."
In Rutland, the only election on Thursday was a by-election in Uppingham which was won by Stephen Lambert for the Liberal Democrats.
Miranda Jones for the Green Party previously held the seat.
