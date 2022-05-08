Leicestershire woman's charity cycle challenge in memory of mother
A woman will take on a tough cycling challenge to mark the anniversary of her mother's death.
Laura Watson will tackle Mont Ventoux in France in memory of Christine, who died from cancer on 19 May 2017.
The 33-year-old said she will become one of a handful of women to join a prestigious group if she manages to ride all three ascension routes twice in 24 hours.
She has raised more than £2,000 for charity ahead of her bid.
Situated in Provence, Mont Ventoux is a notoriously tough route frequently used as a mountain stage on the Tour de France.
Completing all three routes twice covers 274km (170.26 miles), and covers an incline difference of 8,800m (28,800ft).
'Bonkers' challenge
Ms Watson, from Waltham on the Wolds in Leicestershire, said she got into cycling six years ago after her boss persuaded the experienced horse rider to have a try.
Having already completed the Cingle, where riders cover all three roads up the mountain in one day, she said she was looking forward to taking on the top challenge, which would see her become a member of the Cingles du Mont Ventoux Club's elite Bicinglette group.
"It's bonkers, it's like cycling from sea level to the top of Everest in one go," she said.
"I've had to do quite a lot of training - I did a 200-mile ride last Thursday - and it's been quite tough finding the time to get in shape.
"I'm nervous but excited - I'm not a professional athlete, so it's probably out of my physical capabilities, but I have enough stubbornness that will get me through it."
Ms Watson is due to have a hip replacement in October, and said she "wanted to do it with all my original body parts".
With the money she is raising going towards the Sue Ryder hospice, which helped her mother with her treatment, she said she hoped to carry on charity work once she recovers.
"There's no way I could have coped without them," she said.
"I'm sure once I finish it there'll be something else."
