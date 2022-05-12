Exceptional Homecare service rated inadequate for safety
A care service has been rated inadequate by inspectors for its safety, responsiveness and leadership.
Exceptional Homecare, based in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, provides care to people living in their own flats or homes.
A Quality Care Commission (CQC) inspection judged the service unsafe because there were no systems to protect people from harm and abuse.
Exceptional Homecare has been contacted for a response.
'At risk'
In the recently-published report, based on an inspection carried out in October, inspectors said: "The service was not safe. There were no systems within the service to protect people from avoidable harm and abuse.
"The assessment and management of risk was inadequate."
It added recruitment protocols did not follow good practice and assessments did not consider people's needs regarding mental health and communication.
"This put people at risk of their needs and outcomes not being met," the report said.
"Staff had not received relevant training required to carry out their responsibilities effectively."
However, the report added staff at the service were caring and compassionate and treated people with dignity and respect.
The report said there had been 17 people using the service at the time of the inspection, including adults with physical disabilities and conditions such as dementia.
It said the service helped some people with tasks relating to personal hygiene and eating.
