Pavement artist to draw 3D chalk Rutland Water ichthyosaur
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A 3D pavement artist has been commissioned to draw a chalk artwork of a 33ft (10m) long ichthyosaur fossil that was discovered nearby.
The fossil was found at Rutland Water and is the largest UK example of a sea predator from the dinosaur age.
Leicestershire pavement artist Julian Beever will be drawing the find on Mill Street, Oakham.
He said the 7m (22 ft) work would make it appear as if the fossil were lying in the ground.
Mr Beever, from Melton Mowbray, is an internationally renowned artist, who is known as the Pavement Picasso.
He has worked on commissions in locations around the world, including chalk drawings and paintings of subjects as diverse as Batman and Robin, a frog in a lily pond and a giant pizza.
He said: "The businesses in Oakham wanted me to do a drawing to bring people back into the town.
"I heard about the discovery of the ichthyosaur on the radio and the connection was immediately obvious.
"The eyes should trick the brain into believing there's a depression in the ground and, within that depression, is the fossil in relief."
He will work on the piece until Saturday and it will remain in situ until it is worn away by the weather.
He was commissioned to create the £3,000 work by the Mill Street traders group, a group of business owners who are working together to promote the area following the Covid lockdowns.
Chris Gunby, from the group, who runs a hair and beauty salon, said: "We set up the association to try to attract people to the fantastic area we have here and we decided to commission Julian last year.
"It was his idea to draw the ichthyosaur.
"We are so excited to see what he is going to do."
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "The Rutland Sea Dragon has been a fantastic discovery at our much-loved water park, which has captured all of our imaginations.
"We're really pleased that local artist Julian Beever is creating artwork in Oakham inspired by the story of the Rutland Sea Dragon."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.