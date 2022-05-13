De Montfort University may cut 58 jobs in bid to save money
By Amy Phipps & Hannah Richardson
A university says it may have to cut 58 jobs as it bids to save money.
De Montfort University (DMU) in Leicester has said its finances have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the rising cost of living.
Jobs at risk include academic and professorial staff, as well as non-academic roles.
The committee for the DMU branch of the University and College Union (UCU) said it contested the move "as a matter of principle".
Any cuts would come into effect in October, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
A university spokesperson said it had introduced a programme of cost-saving measures in an effort to address an overall budget deficit.
This included voluntary redundancies, freezing senior staff bonuses, reducing overtime pay and spending on casual and consultancy staff.
'Questionable projections'
The spokesperson said: "While these measures have greatly improved the university's financial position, the profound effect of the global pandemic, which has led to a reduction in student numbers, combined with the rising costs of living mean that further savings still need to be found.
"DMU is entirely dependent on its dedicated and brilliant staff to make it what it is and as such this is the last decision we wanted to take."
The union said the financial rationale for taking action was "unclear" and "based on questionable projections".
It added staff had "worked tirelessly" and supported students throughout the pandemic.
"The very people who saved the university from collapse should not pay the price for the mismanagement of resource," it said.
The consultation period with the unions will run until 17 June.
