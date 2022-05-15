Model aircraft fans gather to break world record
- Published
Hundreds of model aircraft fans are set to gather in Leicestershire in an attempt to break a world record.
Members and affiliated clubs of the British Model Flying Association (BMFA) are expected to attend the event at their site in Buckminster.
The record attempt - on the total number of aircraft in the air simultaneously - is taking place to mark the BMFA's centenary.
The previous record was believed to have been set in the US in the 1990s.
'A milestone'
BMFA member Paul Tallett, from Coalville, said all types of model aircraft would be taking part in the event, including rockets, helicopters and drones.
"The BMFA is 100 years old and this event will help us set a milestone for our birthday," he said.
"We are going to blow the current record out of the water.
"If it goes well, this could become an annual thing."
The current record is believed to have involved 178 models in the air at the same time.
Mr Tallett said the BMFA had around 30,000 members and nearly 800 affiliated clubs.
The attempt will take place at 12:00 BST on Sunday.
Mr Tallett said the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, the world governing body, would be present to observe all criteria were met.
"If the record stands, it will be passed to Guinness who will hopefully ratify it," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.