Appeal after motorcyclist seriously hurt in Leicester crash
- Published
A motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash with a car.
Emergency services were called at about 17:50 BST to Goodwood Road, Leicester, on Saturday.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have appealed for information and dashcam footage of the crash, which involved a black motorcycle and a white Vauxhall Crossland car.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.