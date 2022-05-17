Syston Knitting Banxy: Mystery knitter unveils Jubilee crown topper
By Jude Winter
A mystery knitter could be in line for a knithood after creating a display for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The anonymous artist, known as Syston Knitting Banxy, regularly surprises the Leicestershire town with her topical creations.
The latest knitted postbox topper recreates the Queen's coronation crown and features 1,500 beads and gems.
She has also created a knitted Queen and two guards, which have been placed on nearby bollards.
The knitter has always kept her identity secret as she "prefers to stay in the shadows".
She told the BBC her latest display, in High Street, took about about three weeks to complete.
"I created it as I was asked to knit a crown for a jubilee event at our local parish church," she said.
"It is wearable and will give visitors to the event an opportunity to wear it and take a selfie."
"I wanted it to look very special to honour our beloved Queen and so I have individually sewn over 1,500 beads and gems into it."
The Jubilee creation is her 35th post box topper while the Queen and her guards have taken her bollard topper total past 25.
She hinted there was another jubilee topper to come but the theme was being kept secret "to surprise the Syston folk."
A four-day bank holiday weekend to mark the Platinum Jubilee is due to take place from 2-5 June.
