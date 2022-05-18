Nesting robin delights homeware store shoppers
Part of a store in Leicestershire has been cordoned off - due to a bird nesting in a plant display.
Staff at B&M in Market Harborough first noticed a robin had set up home among the pots three weeks ago.
Robins are a protected species but the store manager Rachel Dartnell said they were delighted to look after the bird anyway.
She said: "The customers absolutely love it. They come in just to see the area."
Ms Dartnell said: "They are a protected species so we couldn't physically move them anyway, even if we wanted to.
"But obviously the lady working out in the garden centre cares strongly about wildlife so it was only right to give them respect and leave them where they needed to be."
According to the RSPB robins are famous for nesting in all kinds of unlikely locations, including sheds, kettles and boots.
Normal clutch size is 4-6 and can represent 90% of the female's total body weight.
'Positive reaction'
Eggs are incubated for roughly two weeks, with chicks flying after about another fortnight.
Staff have only seen one bird, now named Rosie, but Ms Dartnell said its impact has been felt.
"Even those who don't know it's there go, 'oh there are robins in there', it is just such a positive reaction," she said.
