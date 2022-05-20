Prisoner sentenced for assaulting teenage boy in the 1980s
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A man has admitted indecently assaulting a boy who worked with him at a newsagent in the 1980s.
Leicestershire Police said in 2020, a man contacted the force to say Malcolm Gledhill-Came indecently touched him at the newsagent in Hinckley.
Gledhill-Came, who is already serving a 12-year sentence for raping another boy in the 1970s, admitted three counts of indecent assault on a boy on Wednesday.
He was given a two-year sentence at Leicester Crown Court.
His jail term will run concurrently to the 12-year sentence he is already serving.
'Natural justice'
Gledhill-Came was the manager of the Hinckley store at the time of the offences, police said.
In a statement, the victim said: "I was a shy and naïve teenage boy when this man repeatedly molested me. Conflict wasn't in my nature and I wouldn't say boo to a goose. In retrospect, it seems obvious that he knew this; sensed this and honed in on it, like a predator does.
"When I picked up the phone [to police], I had no idea if this man was dead or alive. Eighteen months later he has admitted his crime against me and has been punished with two years in prison. That's good. It's all I really wanted. Just some natural justice."
Police said in 2020, Gledhill-Came was convicted of raping a teenage boy in the 1970s, who also worked with him in a newsagent in the West Midlands.
Det Con Alex Reed, of Leicestershire Police, said: "Given the similarities in both the cases, there could well be other children who were also abused but haven't reported the matter to police so we would urge them to get on touch."
