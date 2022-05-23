Oadby woman sheds seven stone in lockdown diabetes classes
Rob Sissons & Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A grandmother is celebrating losing seven stone (44kg) after enrolling on an online diabetes prevention programme during lockdown.
Angelika Hall, 68, from Oadby in Leicestershire, was referred to the NHS scheme by her local surgery in 2021.
When she started the course, she weighed 17 stone (108kg) but following nine months of online classes, she now weighs 10 stone (64kg).
Diabetes UK said it was proud to support the campaign.
Mrs Hall, who has dropped from a dress size 24 to a 10-12, said her blood pressure and cholesterol levels were also down and her diabetes risk had also significantly lowered.
"I feel great," she said. "I'm an awful lot more energetic than I used to be. I feel full of beans and don't get tired in the afternoon any more.
"I'm in size 12 skinny jeans, which is fantastic."
She said she had previously tried slimming courses but had given them up because she hated being weighed in public.
The Diabetes Prevention Programme consisted of an initial telephone chat followed by regular online classes, with participants being taught how to make small lifestyle changes, such as understanding food packets and the benefits of exercise and nutrition.
"I eat lots of fruit and vegetables now - blueberries and carrots - and have given up snacks in the evening," Mrs Hall said. "I also exercise - I've started walking and swimming."
She said she could not thank enough the advanced nurse practitioner who had referred her.
Professor Azhar Farooqi, co-clinical director for the Midlands Cardiovascular Disease and Respiratory Network, and GP at East Leicester Medical Practice, said: "The numbers of people at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes are ever increasing in the East Midlands.
"Living with obesity is the single greatest risk factor.
"The good news is that people such as Angelika are significantly reducing their risk by making small lifestyle changes with support from their local NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme."
Peter Shorrick, Midlands and East regional head at Diabetes UK, said: "We are proud to support this campaign.
"We know with the right support, up to half of Type 2 diabetes cases - and the accompanying risk of developing life-threatening complications - can be delayed or prevented."
