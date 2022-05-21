Leicester football tournament held in 28-year-old's memory
By Samantha Noble
BBC News

A football tournament with more than 200 players is taking place in memory of a man who died after a cardiac arrest while out jogging.
Adam Redfern, 28, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, died in March 2021.
Saturday's event at Beaumont Park, in Leicester, will include about 31 teams playing seven-a-side games to fundraise for the Adam Redfern Memorial Fund.
Ian Redfern, Mr Redfern's father, said he hoped the event would be "a festival" of football.
He said his son played for Sutton Bonington's men's team and was on the staff team at De Montfort University (DMU) so football "was a big part of his life".
The 59-year-old said there would be three different tournaments throughout the day - the main one, a fun social competition for occasional players and walking football.
He added: "We want it to be a festival of football. We have people there of all abilities."
He said there will also be refreshments, garden games, and foot golf - set up by Leicester City in the Community - to make it welcoming for families.
The Adam Redfern Memorial Fund has raised more than £30,000 since it was founded in June.
Money from the fund will be used to train people in CPR and the use of defibrillators, as well as helping to purchase additional defibrillators.
Mr Redfern said the fund also supports aspiring media, journalism and sports students as his son studied Journalism at DMU and was working in its communications team when he died.
Mr Redfern, who will be playing some walking football, said he and his wife Christine were looking forward to the event which they hope will make in excess of £2000.
"This is one of the things getting us out of bed in the morning, doing things for the fund and making sure events are successful.
"We are looking forward to the gathering of 200 to 300 players, playing some football and remembering Adam," he added.
