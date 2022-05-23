Teenage girl seriously hurt in Leicester road collision
- Published
A teenage girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Leicester.
Police were called to Humberstone Road, after paramedics reported the crash involving a black Fiat Scudo at 08:25 BST on Monday.
Humberstone Road remained closed for much of the morning while officers carried out further inquiries.
No arrests have been made. Officers appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.
Det Con Emma Neeves said: "This collision happened on a busy route in and out of the city, as people will have been going to school and work.
"I would therefore also ask anyone who saw what happened - or anyone who saw the black Fiat prior to the collision occurring - to come forward."
