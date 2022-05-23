Raju Modhwadia: Five found not guilty of stabbing murder
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Five men charged with murdering a man who was stabbed have been found not guilty after the case was dismissed.
Raju Modhwadia, 41, also known as Kara Muru, was found in Evington Road, Leicester, on 27 December.
A review of the investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had found insufficient evidence to proceed, police said.
At Leicester Crown Court, the CPS formally offered no evidence and all defendants were found not guilty.
In a statement, Leicestershire Police said: "Today, Leicester Crown Court heard that a thorough police investigation had been ongoing since Mr Modhwadia's death and the Crown Prosecution Service had thoroughly reviewed the entirety of evidence.
"From this review, a decision has been made, in accordance with the Crown Prosecutor's duty, that there is insufficient evidence to proceed with the case at court."
The five men are:
- Tameer Mitha, 36, of Hamilton Street, Leicester
- Issakiah Davis-Simon, 26, of Chandos Street, Leicester
- Daniel Spencer, 33, of Westmeath Avenue, Leicester
- Shadon Archer, 33, of Bassett Street in Leicester,
- Marcus Henry, 32, of Morpeth Avenue in Leicester
Police said the family of Mr Modhwadia had been informed and an investigation into his death remained ongoing.
