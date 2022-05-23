Second arrest after boy, 2, falls from Leicester flat window
- Published
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of neglect after a two-year-old boy fell from a second-storey flat window in Leicester.
The toddler was taken to hospital following the fall at Aadams Apartments, in Frog Island, on Saturday but has since been discharged.
A 23-year-old woman from Leicester, was held on suspicion of neglect and has been released on bail, police said.
The force said a 24-year-old man from Solihull had also been detained.
He has been released on bail while investigations continue.
Det Insp Mike Chandler said: "We have been speaking with a number of people following the incident as we continue to establish the full circumstances regarding what has happened."
The force has appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.
