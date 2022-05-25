Leicester City Council launch app to help people explore city history
An app has been launched to help people understand a city's history.
Leicester City Council said its Picturing the Past app, launched with company MBD, will allow people to explore tales behind the market area.
The app will mean people can scan information panels to uncover stories from Roman and medieval times and the early 20th Century.
City Mayor Peter Soulsby said he hoped the app would help people learn about Leicester's past.
He said: "Picturing the Past builds on the interest in local history that's been generated by our popular Story of Leicester heritage panels, which now highlight more than 175 historic sites in Leicester.
"By making these stories accessible to people via their smartphones, I hope we can encourage residents and visitors to discover more about the city's long and fascinating past."
The app, which can be downloaded free of charge, will allow people to scan the panels in Green Dragon Square which focus on the influence of the Romans on Leicester, a fatal shooting at a medieval pub and suffragette Alice Hawkins, who is now commemorated with a statue in the square.
Paul Long, creative director of arts and technology company MBD said: "We are really pleased to work with the city council to bring these stories to life through new technology.
"We are excited for audiences to find out more about the stories that have shaped the place we live."
