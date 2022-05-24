Metal thieves hunted down by police dog are sentenced
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Two men have been sentenced after being caught by a police dog as they tried to steal £59,000 worth of metal.
Officers were called to a business premises in Sileby Road, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, late on 24 April.
Brothers Joseph and Levi Walker tried to flee but were found hiding in a ditch by PD Astro.
At Leicester Crown Court on Thursday, Levi Walker, 26, was jailed for 14 months while Joseph Walker, 21, was given a suspended sentence.
Leicestershire Police said as officers responded to the emergency call they saw a lorry switch off its lights and drive into a field.
Two men were seen to run away and PD Astro tracked the pair across some wasteland, over a fence and to the ditch.
Dog praised
Levi Walker, of Hungarton Lane, Keyham, Leicestershire, was jailed after pleading guilty to theft of prefabricated steelworks and breach of a suspended sentence.
Joseph Walker, of Greengate Lane, Leicester, was sentenced to a total of 12 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months after admitting theft of prefabricated steelworks and a separate theft offence.
He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge of £156.
Det Con Julia Newton said: "Thanks to the immediate reporting, the quick response by officers and the excellent work carried out by PD Astro, the suspects were caught and arrested at the scene.
"The metal they had been attempting to steal was also fully recovered at the site.
"With this evidence gathered and the investigation work, Levi and Joseph Walker were then ultimately left with no choice but to admit responsibility for the offence in court."
