Witness appeal after teenage girl seriously hurt in Leicester crash
Police have appealed for a "key witness" to come forward after a teenage girl was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car in Leicester.
Officers were called to Humberstone Road after paramedics reported the crash involving a black Fiat Scudo at 08:25 BST on Monday.
The girl is still undergoing treatment for serious injuries in hospital.
Police said they now wanted to trace a woman who may have witnessed the collision.
Det Con Emma Neeves, from Leicestershire Police, said: "It's believed a woman was standing at the pedestrian crossing and may have witnessed the collision.
"We would urge her to get in touch as she may be able to assist with our inquiries."
Officers also want to speak to anyone who saw the black Fiat before the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the crash.
