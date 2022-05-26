New consultation launched over proposed giant Rutland solar farm
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A new consultation stage has been launched over plans for a giant solar farm on 2,238 acres of countryside.
The proposed Mallard Pass Solar Farm would cover the equivalent of 1,400 football pitches between Lincolnshire and Rutland.
Developers Windel Energy said the farm would support the urgent need to decarbonise the electricity system.
However, a residents' action group said they did not believe it should be sited on productive agricultural land.
If approved, the Mallard Pass Solar Farm will be one of the biggest solar farms in England generating in the region of 350 MW of renewable energy, providing power for 92,000 homes, developers say.
The site around the East Coast Mainline would be four miles (6.4km) from top to bottom.
Sue Holloway, who chairs the action group, said the format of the consultations to date had not been helpful.
"It's made it very difficult to understand what's going on," she said.
"The sheer scale of the proposal is huge. It's probably the biggest application that's happened in the area since Rutland Water."
She said residents would need time to digest the implications of the scheme.
"We are waiting to see the detail and only then can we assess the impact," she said. "But we still don't believe it should be put on productive agricultural land."
Windel Energy, which is working on the scheme with Canadian Energy, said the consultation period would run until 4 August.
The firm said the project team would be presenting more developed plans for the farm, updated by feedback received from the initial consultation.
It added the consultation would feature both in-person and digital exhibition events, providing opportunities for the community to find out more and provide feedback.
Managing director Gary Toomey said: "It is our ambition to deliver a project that provides reliable and sustainable energy to the national grid while responding sensitively to the local environment.
"We are pleased to announce the launch of our Stage Two Statutory Consultation. We are eager to hear your thoughts on our changes and improvements.
"I would encourage anyone with an interest in Mallard Pass to get in touch and take part."
Mallard Pass Solar Farm is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP).
To gain permission to build and operate it, a Development Consent Order (DCO) application will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), which is planned for later this year.
The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) will then determine whether to grant consent for the proposal.
