Kegworth church covered in knitted flower cascade
- Published
A Leicestershire church has been adorned with knitted flowers as part of a community project.
Volunteers have knitted, crocheted, sewn and felted the flowers on display at St Andrews church in Kegworth.
They then came together over three weeks to tie them on to a net outside the church.
The display forms part of the church's flower festival, which runs until Monday - this year's theme is "Our Beautiful World".
Knitters have also produced a postbox topper to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Organisers said the project had brought the community together, adding they aim to set up a craft group after the event is over.
