MP Claudia Webbe loses appeal against harassment conviction
- Published
An MP has lost an appeal against her conviction for harassing a woman who was having a sexual relationship with her then partner.
Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, was given a suspended prison sentence for harassing Michelle Merritt between September 2018 and April 2020.
A trial heard Webbe was jealous of Ms Merritt's relationship with Lester Thomas.
Her appeal was dismissed at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday.
Webbe, whose appeal was heard by Judge Deborah Taylor and two magistrates, will be sentenced later.
The 57-year-old - who represents her constituency as an independent after being expelled from Labour - made numerous calls to Ms Merritt in a campaign of harassment over the course of 18 months.
Her trial heard on one occasion she made an "angry" call, used a derogatory term and added: "You should be acid."
'Amounted to harassment'
It also heard how Webbe threatened to send naked images of Ms Merritt to her family and a recording of a call in which she was heard shouting "get out of my relationship".
The appeal hearing heard Ms Merritt had reported being "threatened by a public figure with acid", but received 17 further phone calls lasting 14 seconds or less from Webbe after the MP was warned by police to stop contacting her.
The judge said the court found Webbe had not "made a threat to throw acid over" Ms Merritt but that a string of silent phone calls and threats to reveal naked pictures of her had been "a course of conduct which amounted to harassment".
The appeal heard since the trial, Ms Merritt's phone had been examined and downloaded by police, revealing sexual messages between her and Mr Thomas.
Webbe's barrister Helen Law suggested Ms Merritt had "lied" or "misled" the magistrates' court when she said she and Mr Thomas were just "good friends".
But prosecutor Susannah Stevens said: "What was going on between Michelle Merritt and Lester Thomas is actually unhelpful to the appellant's case because Claudia Webbe's suspicions as to all of that provide her not with a defence but with a motivation."
The MP said she had split up with Mr Thomas in March this year after learning of the messages he had shared with Ms Merritt.
Webbe was found guilty of harassment at Westminster Magistrates' Court and given a 10-week sentence, suspended for two years, in November.
The politician entered the Commons in 2019, winning the seat formerly held by Keith Vaz.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.