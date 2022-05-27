Man who stamped on Leicester taxi driver's head jailed
By Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
A man who stamped on a taxi driver's head and broke a police officer's nose during an assault has been jailed.
Callum McDermott, 32, of Oliver Street, Leicester, was found guilty of five charges relating to the attack after a trial at the city's crown court.
McDermott kicked and punched the taxi driver, who had to be put in an induced coma, more than 30 times as he lay on the ground, Leicestershire Police said.
He was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison on Thursday.
McDermott was found guilty of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) to a police officer, two counts of assault on an emergency worker and a racially-aggravated public order offence.
He was found not guilty of attempted murder at his trial.
Police said McDermott was seen walking in the road in Saffron Lane, Leicester, stopping vehicles from passing by on the morning of 23 August 2021.
The taxi driver pulled over and approached McDermott, who subjected him to an attack that left the 45-year-old with "complex facial fractures".
He was placed in an induced coma with life-threatening injuries.
McDermott was arrested at the scene but the force said he attacked a number of officers, with one having his nose broken in four places.
After several months the injured taxi driver was discharged from hospital but barely remembers the attack and has not been able to drive a taxi since, police said.
His wife has said her husband "wishes the man had killed him" as "life will never be the same again".
She said: "He's been extremely depressed and can be tearful - he knows something has happened to him he just can't remember what.
"We originally come from Sri Lanka and he often says he just wants to go back to his homeland and leave the UK.
"That day changed our lives forever and I don't know whether life will ever be the same for us again."
Det Con Berni Smith, the investigating officer for Leicestershire Police, said: "This was a horrific attack on a man in a public place, in front of a number of members of the public.
"Fortunately, the victim survived the attack, although he is still receiving ongoing medical treatment and life for him will never be the same."
