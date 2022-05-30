Syston Knitting Banxy: Camberwick Green topper appears on postbox
Leicestershire's famous mystery knitter has produced her latest creation for the Jubilee.
The anonymous artist - Syston Knitting Banxy - has a track record of unveiling topical creations in the town.
Earlier this month she created a crown-shaped post box topper, along with the Queen and two guards to decorate bollards.
Now she has combined a children's TV classic with royalty to show the Queen visiting Camberwick Green.
Camberwick Green ran for just 13 episodes in 1966 but was made by the same team as Trumpton and Chigley.
It concerns the lives of the village's residents, and four of the characters, including the Mayor and postman, are featured on the topper.
The eagle eyed can also spot Banxy's previous Jubilee topper - a crown - on the Camberwick Green post box.
The new Jubilee creation is her 36th such design, which in the past have included VE 75 and Remembrance Sunday.
A four-day bank holiday weekend to mark the Platinum Jubilee is due to take place from 2-5 June.
