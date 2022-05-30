Barrow Upon Soar: Three men arrested over weapons 'arsenal' in car
Police said they found an "arsenal" of weapons after stopping a car in Leicestershire.
In a tweet, Charnwood police said they responded to reports of criminal damage in Barrow upon Soar on Sunday night.
Suspects fled but a vehicle was later found and a search uncovered machetes and knives, along with drugs.
Three men, one aged 21 and two 19, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and remain in custody.
A spokesman confirmed the 21-year-old and one of the teenagers were also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
He added: "Shortly before 23:45 BST yesterday a report was received that damage had been caused to a property in North Street, Barrow upon Soar.
"Officers were deployed and following further enquiries, three men were arrested in connection with the incident in Loughborough."
