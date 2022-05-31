WW2 Luger among 74 firearms handed into police in Leicestershire
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
A World War Two Luger was among dozens of illegal guns anonymously handed in to police in Leicestershire during a two-week firearms amnesty.
Rifles, handguns, air pistols, revolvers and imitation firearms were left at police stations across the county.
The surrender saw a total of 74 firearms or their component parts surrendered to Leicestershire Police.
All firearms will either be destroyed or sent for forensic testing.
Police forces across the UK took part in the amnesty, which ran from 12 May to 29 May.
Co-ordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS), the public were urged to hand in illegal, unwanted and unlicensed firearms as well as stun guns, tasers, CS spray and ammunition.
A large quantity of ammunition was also handed over to the force for destruction.
Chief inspector Cara Guest-Moore said: "Our aim throughout this surrender has been to avoid the risk of illegal firearms becoming involved in crime.
"Taking just one weapon off the streets, means that there is one less that can fall into the wrong hands and be used to harm or threaten our communities."
