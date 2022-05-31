Man arrested after cars and windows damaged in Leicester
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after cars and windows were damaged in Leicester.
Officers were called to Roslyn Street at about 12.35 BST on Tuesday after receiving reports a man was attacking cars and properties.
The man entered a property and caused "extensive damage to windows", Leicestershire Police said, before he threatened to harm himself.
A 54-year-old was detained and police are urging witnesses to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.