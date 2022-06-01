Plan to move Oadby & Wigston council headquarters progresses
Proposals to move a Leicestershire council out of its old offices have been given planning permission.
Oadby & Wigston Borough Council wants to move its primary offices from Bushloe House in Wigston to Brocks Hill Country Park, two miles away.
The authority said new flexible working practices meant fewer people needed office space and the new base would be cheaper to run.
A final go-ahead is expected at a full council meeting on 12 July.
'Excellent options'
Bushloe House is largely a mid-19th Century Grade II listed building, with officials saying it is "expensive to heat" and "costly to maintain".
Proceeds from its sale will be invested in the main building at Brocks Hill Country Park to allow it to be used by the council and members of the public.
Council leader John Boyce said: "Receiving planning permission is excellent news and it gives us excellent options on how we maximise the use of Brocks Hill for both our staff and the public.
"Downsizing our office space by adapting a more modern, fit for purpose building that we already own is certainly an innovative and exciting plan."
