Charges after Leicester pursuit sees police car rammed
- Published
A man has been charged with a number of offences, including dangerous driving, after a police car was rammed in Leicester.
Police said a vehicle failed to stop when requested on Monday lunchtime and was followed through the Eyres Monsell and Saffron Lane estates.
A police car and two private vehicles were damaged but no-one was hurt.
The 20-year-old, of no fixed address, has also been charged with intent to supply class A drugs.
He is also accused of possession of a bladed article, having no licence, no insurance and failing to provide a specimen.
The suspect has been remanded in custody ahead of a magistrates court appearance.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.