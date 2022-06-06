Busy Leicester junction to close for resurfacing work
The junction of two major roads in Leicester will be closed overnight while resurfacing work is carried out.
The work will see the junction of Aylestone Road and Saffron Lane closed to all traffic for five nights between 20:00 and 06:00 BST starting tonight.
Leicester City Council said diversions would be clearly signposted.
It is part of a new £5m link road scheme joining Putney Road West to Aylestone Road and Saffron Lane, due to be completed later this summer.
The link road, partly funded by £3.2m from the government's National Productivity Investment Fund, will create a shorter route for traffic moving east to west across the southern part of the city, the council said.
The authority said the completed scheme would also include new pedestrian and cycling links, and new road crossings.
Adam Clarke, Deputy City Mayor for Environment and Transportation, said: "A huge amount of work has been carried out over the last 12 months, and the junction forming part of that needs to be resurfaced.
"By ensuring the work is carried out using overnight closures, traffic will be able to continue as normal during the morning and afternoon rush hour."
