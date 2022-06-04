Driver injured and four cows die in crash
A driver has been injured and four cows have died after the animals from a nearby farm walked onto a dual carriageway and were hit by a car.
Officers were called at about 23:40 BST on Friday to investigate a collision between a car and some cows on the A46 in Leicestershire.
One cow was killed at the scene and three more were put down due to their injuries, Leicestershire Police said.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, police added.
Both the north and southbound carriageways between Six Hills and Seagrave were closed while the crash near Old Gate Road was dealt with.
