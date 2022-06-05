Arrests after Jubilee party descends into 20-person brawl
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a Jubilee street party in Leicestershire descended into a mass brawl.
More than 20 people were involved in the fight in Shields Crescent, Castle Donington, on Saturday at 22:54 BST.
Leicestershire Police said two people were injured and stones were thrown and the windscreen of a car was damaged.
The men arrested over the brawl remain in police custody. The force said enquiries were continuing to establish the circumstances of the fight.
Officers from Charnwood Police, East Midlands Airport Police and North West Leicestershire Police were in attendance.
Four police cars were pictured outside the property on the residential estate.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.