Tenth arrest after three men stabbed in Leicester city centre fight
- Published
A tenth person has been arrested after three men were stabbed in a fight in Leicester city centre.
One man was seriously injured during the violence in Abbey Street at 04:08 BST on Sunday while two others needed hospital treatment.
Leicestershire Police said nine people aged between 18 and 28 were arrested in connection with the fight and have since been released on bail.
The force said a 20-year-old man had also been detained.
The three men who were stabbed were all in their 20s.
One remains in a stable condition while the other two have been discharged from hospital.
Officers are continuing to appeal for information.
