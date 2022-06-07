Dad raises funds for suicide prevention charity after loss of son
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A father who lost his 17-year-old son to suicide has raised more than £8,000 for charity.
Pete Kenny, from Leicester, lost his son Jamie in 2019, weeks before his 18th birthday.
Mr Kenny has now completed the Cape Wrath Trail, a 230-mile (370 km) hike in Scotland to raise funds for Papyrus, a suicide prevention charity.
He said: "If we can help to save just one family going through the loss of a child this way, it will be worth it."
Mr Kenny said Jamie's death had come "completely out of the blue".
"I can't tell you how devastating this is, not just for us but for our families, friends and neighbours, and Jim's friends as well," he said.
"He was bright, kind and thoughtful, our beautiful, shining perfect boy."
He said he and his partner Dinah, Jamie's mum, were committed to helping to prevent other young suicides.
Mr Kenny began his epic trek in northern Scotland on 6 May.
"We went to the Highlands a lot as a family, and Jamie loved the outdoors. It seemed a good way to honour his memory and raise money as well," he said.
'Deep sadness won't leave us'
He said he also planned to raise funds by running the London Marathon in October.
"It'll be my third marathon, certainly my last, and an honour to run in such a big event in Jamie's memory and to help others," he said.
"We will always carry the weight of Jamie's loss, that deep sadness won't leave us, we know.
"But if we can honour his memory and help others along the way, that will feel as if we are making a difference."
Ged Flynn, chief executive of Papyrus, said: "We would like to say a big thank you to Pete and all those who are supporting his fundraising which will help us to continue giving hope to young people who are struggling with life."
If you are affected by issues raised in this article, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.