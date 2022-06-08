New £6m project to create thousands of jobs in Leicestershire
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A planning application has been submitted for a £6.25m project which will create hundreds of jobs, according to the body behind it.
The Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP) said it will invest in new road infrastructure at the MIRA Technology Park, allowing the development of new buildings.
Work will begin later this year, subject to permission being granted.
It is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.
About 1,200 people currently work at the site. The LLEP said the project would help create jobs for thousands more.
'More high-tech jobs'
LLEP interim chair Andy Reed said: "By funding work on the MIRA site, the LLEP is helping to provide infrastructure to open up large areas of new development land.
"This is important because the existing infrastructure is not adequate for supporting such growth.
"The investment will further the development of a growing mobility cluster at the cutting edge of technology and will lead to more high-tech jobs."
The technology park has been operating as an enterprise zone since April 2013.
It is focused on the transport sector and is home to more than 35 automotive-related companies.
Tim Nathan, managing director at MIRA, said: "This funding unlocks the next phase of development, enabling the delivery of a number of large-scale developments, providing both a location for our existing customer base to expand into and space to welcome new, innovative companies joining the region."
Bill Cullen, chief executive of Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, said: "The council is committed to supporting the growth and improvement of Mira Technology Park, which is a world class research and development facility providing high skilled jobs and apprenticeships for residents of the area."
