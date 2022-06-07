Appeal after motorcyclist killed in Peatling Parva crash
A man has been killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a car.
Leicestershire Police said the crash - involving a red Volvo XC40 and black Royal Enfield motorcycle - occurred in Peatling Road, Peatling Parva, shortly before 09:00 BST on Tuesday.
Emergency services attended but the motorcyclist - a man in his 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for much of the day but reopened at about 16:30. No arrests have yet been made, officers added.
An appeal for witnesses has been made, especially anyone who may have seen the vehicles before the crash.
