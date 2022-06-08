Cropston: Man released after house fire deemed accidental
A house fire which saw a man taken to hospital was started accidentally, police said.
The fire, in Cropston Road, Cropston, Leicestershire, was reported at about 08:55 BST on Monday.
Police closed the road as well as a number of surrounding streets while firefighters tackled the blaze.
A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson but officers have confirmed he has been released and no further action will be taken.
Leicestershire Police initially said they believed the fire had been started deliberately.
But following an investigation, the force said it had concluded the blaze was accidental.
