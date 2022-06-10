A5 closed as lorry overturns after hitting low bridge
A lorry has overturned after colliding with a low bridge, closing the A5 in Leicestershire.
The vehicle was left on its side following the crash which happened on the A47 and Hammonds Way in Hinckley at about 01:55 BST.
Police said fuel had spilled across the road closing both carriageways and a clean-up was under way.
The bridge is well known for being one of the most hit bridges in the UK.
National Highways said the A5 would remain closed during rush hour but was expected to reopen at about 10:30 BST.
There are no reports of any injuries.
