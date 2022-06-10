Final warning for PC who struck man with baton at least 12 times
By Will Jefford & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
A police officer who struck a man at least 12 times with a baton during an arrest has been given a final written warning.
A gross misconduct hearing found PC Toby Beasley breached professional standards at De Montfort University last June.
The allegations related to the officer's use of force, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
It added he "did not adequately review or aim each strike appropriately".
The police watchdog launched an investigation after the arrested man was taken to hospital with minor injuries sustained in an unrelated incident, and to assess bruising caused during the baton strikes.
He had received strikes to his back, shoulder, arms and legs, the IOPC said.
The inquiry team considered body-worn video and witness evidence to examine whether PC Beasley's "early deployment of his baton and his use of force prior to and during the arrest were proportionate, reasonable and necessary".
A Leicestershire Police disciplinary panel decided PC Beasley had breached professional standards.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said while the detainee offered "low level resistance", at no time was he a "violent risk" to the officers.
"We assessed that he did not adequately review or aim each strike appropriately before issuing another - with one of his strikes hitting a colleague," he said.
Mr Campbell added: "We considered relevant policies and took into account the officer's relative inexperience and restrictions on personal safety training in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. We concluded the force used exceeded what was required in the circumstances.
"The disciplinary panel has decided PC Beasley's actions breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of use of force, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.